Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $10.88 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,958 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.6% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nippon Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,874,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,525 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,145,000 after buying an additional 1,709,779 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.6% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,705,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,783 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 64.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,339,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,130,000 after purchasing an additional 913,802 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $153,279,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.70 on Monday, reaching $186.48. 126,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,777,748. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.98. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $188.37.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

