Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $361,000 Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 267.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRI traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.31. 5,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,083. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $89.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.47.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 117.83%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.45.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

