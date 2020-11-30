Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $467,000 Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth $2,551,000. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,612,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,383,000 after purchasing an additional 699,024 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,253,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,984,000 after acquiring an additional 326,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 2,129,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,946,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ati Investment Parent, Llc sold 47,625,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,047,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

BAM stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,333. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $65.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1,121.05 and a beta of 1.08. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $45.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.76.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.31). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.61.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.