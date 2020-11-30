Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $513,000 Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Truist began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Cleveland Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.48. 2,112,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,432,145. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.19. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $94.28. The company has a market cap of $104.29 billion, a PE ratio of 117.82, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.33.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $3,619,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,336,741.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $5,962,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 788,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,705,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,273,050 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

