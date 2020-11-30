Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $91.60 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 21.7% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $91,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $361.68. The company had a trading volume of 108,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,652,343. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $349.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.72. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $365.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

