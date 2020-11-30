Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $947,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.9% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 51,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 328.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,590,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285,323 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 37.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 60.9% in the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,339,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,484,000 after acquiring an additional 507,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,490,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $54.56. The stock has a market cap of $117.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.00.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WFC shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.34.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

