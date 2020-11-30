Gilbert & Cook Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in The Southern by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in The Southern by 1,658.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,964,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,652,000 after buying an additional 2,795,556 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in The Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $478,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in The Southern by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 189,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after buying an additional 83,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in The Southern by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

In other The Southern news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $343,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $709,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,959,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,721 shares of company stock worth $1,026,040. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO traded down $0.81 on Monday, reaching $59.84. 153,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,888,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.66. The company has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $71.10.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SO. Barclays raised their price target on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Southern in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.66.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

