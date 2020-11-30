Gilbert & Cook Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $588,945,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,485,000 after buying an additional 3,446,672 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 171.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,722,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,099,000 after buying an additional 2,353,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $4,327,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,954 shares in the company, valued at $43,559,884.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $14,271,143.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,068 shares of company stock valued at $50,957,752 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $137.01. 271,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,086,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.40 and its 200-day moving average is $130.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

