Gilbert & Cook Inc. Increases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,031 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 9,967 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 51,867 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 372,477 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $22,159,000 after purchasing an additional 19,335 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 15,238 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth about $94,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $60.29. 363,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,657,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.74. The company has a market cap of $250.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Argus upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.81.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

