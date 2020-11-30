Gilbert & Cook Inc. Makes New Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,153,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in ServiceNow by 351.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,765,000 after buying an additional 627,663 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,798,000. Marsico Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 221.0% in the second quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 418,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $169,705,000 after purchasing an additional 288,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 133.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 496,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $197,138,000 after purchasing an additional 283,439 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Pritchard Capital upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $589.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.56.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.42, for a total value of $705,118.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,657,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total transaction of $72,140.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,988.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,532 shares of company stock valued at $31,658,939 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOW traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $524.15. 49,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,745. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $510.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $448.75. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.93 and a 52-week high of $537.53. The company has a market cap of $102.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.00, a PEG ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.22.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.