Gilbert & Cook Inc. Purchases 142 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,594 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,293,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,336,849,000 after acquiring an additional 399,552 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,904,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,658,000 after acquiring an additional 405,254 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 156.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,816,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $363,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,428,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,085,000 after acquiring an additional 146,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 99.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,679,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,139,000 after acquiring an additional 837,752 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 23,806 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,618,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 269,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,613,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total value of $5,782,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,396,828.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,588 shares of company stock valued at $14,573,959 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.95. 25,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,646. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.29. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.39 and a 52 week high of $127.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The company had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.09.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

