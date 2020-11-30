Gilbert & Cook Inc. Purchases 1,961 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 844.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

NYSE:T traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $28.91. 497,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,172,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.33.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

