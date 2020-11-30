Gilbert & Cook Inc. Purchases 4,544 Shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.6% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $35,403,000. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $2,465,000.

Shares of VFH traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,708. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $42.34 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.46 and its 200 day moving average is $59.92.

About Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

