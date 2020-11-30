Gilbert & Cook Inc. Purchases 706 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 43,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,595,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,632,000 after purchasing an additional 113,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.94. 150,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,080,003. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.74. The company has a market cap of $82.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

