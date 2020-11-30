Gilbert & Cook Inc. Purchases 885 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.3% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

NYSEARCA:VDC traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $170.56. 208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,623. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.89. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $120.70 and a 1 year high of $175.00.

Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

