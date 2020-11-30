Gilbert & Cook Inc. Purchases 973 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. owned about 0.15% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,871,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,192,000 after buying an additional 740,189 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth about $319,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,114,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 363.9% in the 2nd quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 123,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 97,265 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MLPX traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,298. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.72. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $37.76.

