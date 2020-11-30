Gilbert & Cook Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $75,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.3% during the second quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,259,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,247,105. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $41.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $206.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

