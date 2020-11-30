Gilbert & Cook Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,586 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 0.3% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 18.4% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.6% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in Walmart by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $150.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,141,161. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.69. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $153.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,265,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,642,085 shares of company stock worth $235,787,712. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.29.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.