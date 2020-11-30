Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 1,188 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 14,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $229.48. The stock had a trading volume of 16,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,010. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.35 and a 200 day moving average of $206.97. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $234.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

