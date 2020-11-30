Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 151 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,690 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 49.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 233.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total transaction of $73,104.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total transaction of $546,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,106 shares of company stock worth $691,806. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Autodesk from $284.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Autodesk from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Autodesk from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.12.

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $2.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $275.08. The company had a trading volume of 34,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,456. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $282.49. The company has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $250.88 and its 200-day moving average is $234.88.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.