Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 4,882 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,882 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.9% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,890. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.97.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.