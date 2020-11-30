Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 5,427 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,427 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,394,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 75,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,498,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,306,000 after purchasing an additional 82,005 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 23,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRK. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

MRK traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.77. 303,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,352,229. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.39. The company has a market cap of $202.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

