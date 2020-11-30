Gilbert & Cook Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $2.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $135.10. 14,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,808. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.12. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

