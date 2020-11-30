Gilbert & Cook Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.5% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,031,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,886,000 after buying an additional 5,752,798 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 83,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after buying an additional 6,919 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,857,000 after purchasing an additional 95,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.37 on Monday, hitting $115.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,169. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $75.55 and a 1 year high of $121.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.87.

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

