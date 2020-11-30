Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Shares Sold by Global Strategic Management Inc.

Global Strategic Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Gladstone Capital comprises 0.9% of Global Strategic Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Global Strategic Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Gladstone Capital worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Gladstone Capital by 18.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

GLAD stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 1.52. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $10.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is presently 92.86%.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

