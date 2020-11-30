Global Strategic Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 16,190 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Global Strategic Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,190 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000. EOG Resources accounts for about 0.7% of Global Strategic Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 66.7% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 112.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 165.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 628.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.42.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.30. 216,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,478,085. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $89.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.90, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.44%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Read More: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.