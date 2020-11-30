Global Strategic Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Global Strategic Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,439 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital makes up approximately 3.0% of Global Strategic Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Global Strategic Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 724,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,114,000 after purchasing an additional 31,808 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 28.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARCC. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Ares Capital stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.52. The stock had a trading volume of 51,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,045. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $19.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average of $14.49.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.66%.

In other Ares Capital news, CEO R. Kipp Deveer acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $1,048,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,194,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joshua M. Bloomstein acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $27,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,570. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 132,500 shares of company stock worth $1,862,290 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

