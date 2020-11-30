Global Strategic Management Inc. Has $1.23 Million Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Global Strategic Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust accounts for 1.6% of Global Strategic Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Global Strategic Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 53,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $2,862,000. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 71.1% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 132,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 54,925 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 45.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 296,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 93,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 108.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 51,570 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,060. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.85. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

