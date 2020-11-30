Global Strategic Management Inc. Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Global Strategic Management Inc. cut its holdings in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,960 shares during the quarter. Pretium Resources makes up 2.2% of Global Strategic Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Global Strategic Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Pretium Resources worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PVG. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources in the second quarter worth about $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PVG shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Pretium Resources from $10.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded Pretium Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Pretium Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Pretium Resources to a “hold” rating and set a $17.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pretium Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.85.

Shares of PVG traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.90. The company had a trading volume of 88,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,810. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $14.55.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $154.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Pretium Resources’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

