Global Strategic Management Inc. Has $16.66 Million Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Global Strategic Management Inc. reduced its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada makes up about 21.4% of Global Strategic Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Global Strategic Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Franco-Nevada worth $16,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at about $732,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 76.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 18.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the second quarter worth about $833,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 346.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,472,000 after buying an additional 155,754 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FNV shares. TD Securities upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $245.00 to $251.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.13.

Franco-Nevada stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $132.26. 61,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,733. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.56. The company has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 94.31, a PEG ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.61. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $77.18 and a one year high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

