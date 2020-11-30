Global Strategic Management Inc. Has $5.57 Million Stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Global Strategic Management Inc. lessened its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 878,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,400 shares during the period. Fortuna Silver Mines comprises about 7.2% of Global Strategic Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Global Strategic Management Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $5,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter worth $38,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 40.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 97.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 30,867 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 219.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 22,175 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 24.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock remained flat at $$6.28 during midday trading on Monday. 110,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,728,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.99. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 628.63 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FSM shares. Laurentian reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.35 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $8.25 to $11.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.35 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortuna Silver Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.97.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

