Global Strategic Management Inc. Has $634,000 Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Global Strategic Management Inc. trimmed its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Loews makes up 0.8% of Global Strategic Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Global Strategic Management Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Loews by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,315,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,414,000 after acquiring an additional 748,151 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Loews by 124.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 857,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,822,000 after acquiring an additional 474,733 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Loews by 2.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,481,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $734,666,000 after acquiring an additional 431,930 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Loews by 38.2% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,352,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,998,000 after acquiring an additional 374,155 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Loews by 143.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 348,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after acquiring an additional 205,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

L has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Loews to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Loews currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

Shares of L stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.47. The company had a trading volume of 27,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,070. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.89. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

