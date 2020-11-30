Global Strategic Management Inc. Has $710,000 Stock Holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Global Strategic Management Inc. cut its holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,940 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Land makes up 0.9% of Global Strategic Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Global Strategic Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Gladstone Land worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LAND. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 34,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 1,514.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LAND traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.10. Gladstone Land Co. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $16.76. The stock has a market cap of $360.08 million, a P/E ratio of -135.82 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.0449 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LAND shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Gladstone Land from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.23.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

