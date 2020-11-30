Global Strategic Management Inc. Reduces Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Global Strategic Management Inc. decreased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,110 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 31,100 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for 0.6% of Global Strategic Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Global Strategic Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 310.0% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,807,789. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of -261.30 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.43.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $475,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

