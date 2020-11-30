Global Strategic Management Inc. Sells 12,940 Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Global Strategic Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,940 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Land accounts for 0.9% of Global Strategic Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Global Strategic Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Gladstone Land worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 33,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 362,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 20,777 shares in the last quarter. 38.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LAND stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.62. 4,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,439. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.08 million, a PE ratio of -135.82 and a beta of 0.77. Gladstone Land Co. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $16.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0449 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

LAND has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Gladstone Land from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub cut Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.23.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

