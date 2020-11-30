Global Strategic Management Inc. Sells 35,112 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Global Strategic Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,112 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Silver Trust makes up about 0.9% of Global Strategic Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Global Strategic Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSLV. Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 16,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 99,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 19,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of PSLV stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.86. 166,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527,608. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $10.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.00.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.