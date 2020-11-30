Global Strategic Management Inc. Takes Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Global Strategic Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,190 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000. EOG Resources makes up about 0.7% of Global Strategic Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 66.7% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 112.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 165.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 628.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EOG stock traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.30. The company had a trading volume of 216,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,478,085. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.56 and its 200 day moving average is $45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.82. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of -98.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.95.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. EOG Resources had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. Truist cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.42.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

