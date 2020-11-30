Global Strategic Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Global Strategic Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,054 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises approximately 2.9% of Global Strategic Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Global Strategic Management Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,545,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,255 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,989 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth about $810,000. Institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.44.

AEM traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.94. The stock had a trading volume of 60,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,181. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.87. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.95.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The mining company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $980.61 million during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 144.33%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.