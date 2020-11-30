Global Strategic Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Global Strategic Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 49.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,110 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 31,100 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan comprises 0.6% of Global Strategic Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Global Strategic Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,930 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,463,755 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $69,813,000 after buying an additional 254,051 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 742,635 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $10,953,000 after buying an additional 44,149 shares during the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCX traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,807,789. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of -261.30 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.43.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $475,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

