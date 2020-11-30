Global Strategic Management Inc. Trims Stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Global Strategic Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. B2Gold comprises about 1.6% of Global Strategic Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Global Strategic Management Inc.’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BTG. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 17,211,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669,037 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,243,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326,814 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,998,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850,054 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,471,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,704,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.50. The company had a trading volume of 345,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,395,124. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $487.17 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BTG shares. Raymond James set a $8.50 price target on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on B2Gold from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on B2Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.58.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

