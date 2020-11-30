Global Strategic Management Inc. Trims Stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Global Strategic Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,112 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Silver Trust comprises about 0.9% of Global Strategic Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Global Strategic Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000.

Shares of PSLV stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.86. The stock had a trading volume of 166,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,608. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.00.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

