Global Strategic Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Global Strategic Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. Pan American Silver accounts for about 4.4% of Global Strategic Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Global Strategic Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Pan American Silver worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth about $22,308,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Pan American Silver by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after buying an additional 196,175 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,265,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Pan American Silver by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 23,139 shares during the last quarter. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.35. 141,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,427,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.04. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $40.11. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.01, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.90.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $300.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Pan American Silver’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Pi Financial raised Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub lowered Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.39.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

