Global Strategic Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

Global Strategic Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,100,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 80,426 shares during the quarter. Almaden Minerals makes up approximately 1.2% of Global Strategic Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Global Strategic Management Inc. owned about 0.91% of Almaden Minerals worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Almaden Minerals by 469.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46,918 shares during the period.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Almaden Minerals stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,459. Almaden Minerals Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.24.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

