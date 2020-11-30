Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Reaches New 52-Week High at $60.61

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.61 and last traded at $60.42, with a volume of 33479 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.92.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GMED. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 32,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 634,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,086,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 5,600 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $318,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at $318,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 38.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,357,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,202,000 after acquiring an additional 373,501 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 11.0% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,301,181 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,434,000 after purchasing an additional 128,580 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 114.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,203,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $56,598,000 after purchasing an additional 641,351 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 35.7% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,042,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,627,000 after purchasing an additional 274,070 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 16.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 805,302 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,804,000 after purchasing an additional 114,287 shares during the period. 66.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

