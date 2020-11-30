Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Stock Holdings Increased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $11,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 995,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,017,000 after buying an additional 49,517 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 55,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 609,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,167,000 after acquiring an additional 127,004 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 13,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000.

GSIE stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.76. 19,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,290. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.11 and its 200-day moving average is $27.83. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $31.07.

