Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Sold by Global Strategic Management Inc.

Global Strategic Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,310 shares during the quarter. Golub Capital BDC accounts for about 1.2% of Global Strategic Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Global Strategic Management Inc.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 84.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,343,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,515,000 after buying an additional 1,070,128 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 168.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 629,164 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 40.3% during the second quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,639,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,105,000 after purchasing an additional 470,908 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 1,605.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 400,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 376,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 20.1% in the second quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 1,995,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,252,000 after acquiring an additional 333,470 shares during the period. 39.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GBDC stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.66. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $18.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 75,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $964,346.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $189,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,663.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 333,386 shares of company stock valued at $4,333,630. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golub Capital BDC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

