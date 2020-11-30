Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Sold by Global Strategic Management Inc.

Global Strategic Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,310 shares during the quarter. Golub Capital BDC accounts for about 1.2% of Global Strategic Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Global Strategic Management Inc.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GBDC. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 32.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 382,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 93,802 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 664,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 80,315 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 126.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 89,807 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 6.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 20.1% in the second quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 1,995,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,252,000 after purchasing an additional 333,470 shares during the period. 39.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 75,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $964,346.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Golub acquired 7,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $94,758.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,865.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 333,386 shares of company stock valued at $4,333,630 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golub Capital BDC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

Golub Capital BDC stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.86. 2,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,308. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average of $12.58. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $18.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

