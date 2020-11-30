Graphcoin (GRPH) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $13.00

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded up 55.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Graphcoin has a market capitalization of $1,320.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Graphcoin has traded 55.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Graphcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Graphcoin alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00187268 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009500 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00026617 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00012783 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006897 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00010001 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Graphcoin Coin Profile

GRPH is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Graphcoin’s official website is graphcoin.net. Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Graphcoin

Graphcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graphcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graphcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graphcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.