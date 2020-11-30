Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Given New C$1.75 Price Target at Haywood Securities

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) had its price target raised by Haywood Securities from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$1.25 price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.20 to C$1.30 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$1.25 price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) alerts:

Shares of CVE GRN opened at C$1.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.42 million and a PE ratio of -41.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a one year low of C$0.19 and a one year high of C$1.13.

About Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V)

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.