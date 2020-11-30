Grid Metals Corp. (GRDM.V) (CVE:GRDM) Stock Price Up 25%

Grid Metals Corp. (GRDM.V) (CVE:GRDM) rose 25% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 122,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 166,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 million and a PE ratio of -4.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.40.

In related news, Director Brandon Rook bought 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,233,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$111,666.65.

Grid Metals Corp. engages in exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium and rare metals, and platinum group metals. It focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium Property located in Ontario. The company was formerly known as Mustang Minerals Corp.

